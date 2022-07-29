Royalton Barracks- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2003239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/29/22 1241 hours
STREET: Stage Road
TOWN: Barnard
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 12
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan Jarvis
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/29/22 at approximately 1241 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Stage Road in the town of Barnard. A witness on scene observed the operator traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator was unable to make the corner and left the travel portion of the roadway. The operator hit a drainage ditch and went airborne for approximately 40 feet. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of White River Valley Ambulance.