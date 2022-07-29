Royalton Barracks- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/29/22 1241 hours

STREET: Stage Road

TOWN: Barnard

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 12

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan Jarvis

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/29/22 at approximately 1241 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Stage Road in the town of Barnard. A witness on scene observed the operator traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator was unable to make the corner and left the travel portion of the roadway. The operator hit a drainage ditch and went airborne for approximately 40 feet. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of White River Valley Ambulance.