Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 29, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 29, 2022

Make Your Voice Heard Next Tuesday

To help Missourians prepare for the upcoming elections, the secretary of state has launched a Voter Outreach Center and a Go Vote Missouri website so voters can locate their polling place and view the candidates appearing on the ballot. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2, so be prepared to make your voice heard!

At Your Service!

Understanding the legislative process can be a real challenge, so please reach out to me if you have questions about my legislation, the legislative process or need help navigating state government. My team and I are here for you!

New Law Regarding Daycare Capacity Passes

Licensed home daycares may once again exempt two of their own children and/or relations, who are 5 and older, from the maximum capacity previously established by Nathan’s Law in 2019. The new law fixes a loophole that unintentionally prevented licensed home-based businesses from exempting their own relatives.

Honoring a Local Pioneer in Education

Congratulations to Webb City’s Dr. Ronald Lankford, an educator with nearly 50 years of service who will be honored as one of six Pioneers in Education at a school administrators conference on Aug. 1. Doctor Lankford retired as superintendent of Webb City Public Schools in 2010 following a highly decorated career in which he started a local scholarship program, formed the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence and opened a Crowder College satellite campus in Jasper County.

Celebrating 50 Years of the Senior Nutrition Program

March marked the 50th anniversary of the Older American Act Senior Nutrition Program, and I have thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Area Agency on Aging Region X’s senior centers this week and presenting resolutions to honor the needed services they provide. So far, I have visited the centers in Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho and Webb City, and I will finish out the week by paying tribute to the center in Joplin. My heart, and my belly, are full!

Senator White presents resolutions to the staff at our community’s senior centers to honor the important services they provide to senior citizens.

Carl Junction Selected for Small Town Showcase Featured Five

Missouri Humanities has selected Carl Junction as one of five small towns in Missouri to be highlighted in the 2023 Small Town Showcase Featured Five. There were 43 nominations, and more than 45,000 votes were cast to narrow down the winners. Congratulations to Cavanaugh Studyvin and the team at the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce for attaining this illustrious honor.

Downtown Joplin Appliance and Willard Hotel Named as Finalists

Missouri Main Street Connection will honor Downtown Joplin Appliance as a finalist for the 2022 Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards in its Best Historic Preservation Project category. The Willard Hotel Renovation also made the cut as a Joplin finalist in the Outstanding Development Project category. The awards will be presented at the organization’s Evening of Excellence Awards Ceremony and Dinner on Aug. 5.