California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye plans to retire after her term of office ends next year on January 1. Cantil-Sakauye is the state’s first Filipinx American and second female chief justice.
Jul 28, 2022
You just read:
California’s first Filipinx-Am Chief Justice announces retirement
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.