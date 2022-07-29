Submit Release
Only 48 days to name a new chief justice

Some news reports said Governor Gavin Newsom would choose a new chief justice after January 2. The actual timeline is much tighter than that. The Governor should name the Chief Justice’s replacement by September 15. It’s required by the state constitution.

