HELIUM RECOVERY SYSTEM INSTALLED AT UTRECHT UNIVERSITY, THE NETHERLANDS
DELIVERING ENGINEER-TO-ORDER GAS SYSTEMS SINCE 1981SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Technology Corp. (QTC) has been delivering helium recovery and purification systems globally for 40 years.
Recently, QTC completed a (pictured) fully automated recovery, liquefaction and purification system to be commissioned at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The system recovers almost all the helium from the customer’s process. The QuantumPure™ dual tower purifiers use advanced technology; while one tower purifies, the other regenerates, producing 99.9995% pure helium. The purified helium is then reintroduced to the customer’s processes. An efficient and effective purification process.
The 80LPD and 20LPD liquefiers can produce 100 liters per day of liquefied helium if run simultaneously, with a total storage capacity of 450L. Any additional boil off is captured in the suspended gas bag. Alternatively, excess helium can be redirected to additional storage tanks.
This particular system is one of the larger, small-scale systems QTC produces. Large scale systems can exceed 1,000 litres per day of liquid helium production with a purity as high as 99.99995% purity.
As helium is a non-renewable resource, it is scarce and expensive; especially high purity helium. A system like the one pictured will save this customer upward of 95% of their helium costs.
