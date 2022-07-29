Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in U.S. Bancorp

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by U.S. Bank National Association’s Opening Unauthorized Customer Accounts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) commenced an investigation into U.S. Bancorp regarding its consumer sales practices, which investigation is further described in the March 31, 2021 10-Q of U.S. Bancorp, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2021. The CFPB filed an administrative proceeding, styled In the Matter of U.S. Bank National Association (File No. 2022-CFPB-0006), against U.S. Bank National Association (“U.S. Bank”), the subsidiary of bank holding company U.S. Bancorp. The CFPB alleged that U.S. Bank illegally accessed its customers’ credit reports and opened accounts and lines of credit without customers’ permission. Through a Consent Order entered on July 28, 2022, the CFBP has fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million, to be paid to consumers who were harmed by U.S. Bank’s violations of federal consumer financial protection law. U.S. Bank must also return all improperly charged fees to its customers, with interest.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) against certain of its officers and directors relating to the allegations set forth in the administrative proceeding.

