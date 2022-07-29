Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Muharram, the Islamic New Year:

“Tonight, Muslims in British Columbia and around the world will mark the beginning of a new year.

“For many, Muharram is marked through prayer, spiritual reflection and mourning for Hazrat Imam Hussain ibn Ali and his family. As the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, his fight for justice and hope for a more equitable future is remembered.

“The holy month of Muharram is a time of respect, gratitude and reflection on all that we have been through and the brighter days still ahead of us. As we look forward to the new year, the central values of justice, respect and community that are central to Muharram will continue to serve us well.

“For all those observing the new year, have a blessed Muharram.”