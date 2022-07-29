Carbon County: Upcoming Work on Spring Mountain Road

​

County: Carbon

Municipality: Banks and Packer Townships

Road name: Spring Mountain Road

Between: PA 93 and Quakake Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving though the work zone.

Start date: 8/1/22

Est completion date: 8/5/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes









