Start of August Update for Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a start-of-August update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. This is a 3-year project, scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.

At this time, no work is expected to take place during the week of August 1. PennDOT does anticipate that work could resume the week of August 8. A project update will be issued prior to work resuming. Should detours be needed as work occurs, PennDOT will provide detailed mapping for those detours.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

The project page for the Atherton Street work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week, as project work is scheduled. Detour information will also be posted to the page as needed. PennDOT anticipates that some detours will be in use during the early part of August.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Drivers are reminded that all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are reminded that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods of time during work activities. Please use caution when travelling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When two lanes are available prior to the work zone, please use both lanes to the merge point. This will minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

