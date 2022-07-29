Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cherie Hill to the School Board of Columbia County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cherie Hill to the School Board of Columbia County.

Cherie Hill

Hill, of Lake City, is an Adjunct Instructor at Saint Leo University and a former Principal and Assistant Superintendent of Columbia County Schools. She was named Columbia County Principal of the Year and holds a certification in Educational Leadership from the University of Florida. Hill earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Harding University and her master’s degree in elementary education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

