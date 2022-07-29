Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - Miller & Long Co

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Construction and Operation Permit for Miller & Long Co., Inc. – 66 New York Avenue NE Site

Notice is hereby given that Miller & Long Co., Inc. has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to construct and operate the following emission units at the facility site located at 66 New York Avenue NW, Washington DC 20001:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Description Parking Lot Plant 1 CEMCO Concrete Batch Plant Model 275 with an attached 58 ton silo. Parking Lot Plant 2 CEMCO Concrete Batch Plant Model 275 with an attached 58 ton silo. Parking Lot Plant Gen 1 One factory mounted (CEMCO) generator set powered by a 173 hp John Deere diesel engine, Engine Family BJDXL06.8116 (Model year 2011) Parking Lot Plant Gen 2 One factory mounted (CEMCO) generator set powered by a 173 hp John Deere diesel engine, Engine Family BJDXL06.8116 (Model year 2011) Parking Lot Gen 1 One MQ Power WhisperWattTM, Model DCA400SSI4F3, 336 kWe generator set powered by an Isuzu Model BQ-6WG1X 512.3 hp (382 kWm) Diesel Engine (Model year 2021) Parking Lot Gen 2 One MQ Power WhisperWattTM, Model DCA400SSI4F3, 336 kWe generator set powered by an Isuzu Model BQ-6WG1X 512.3 hp (382 kWm) Diesel Engine (Model year 2021) Parking Lot Boiler Pearson Model P-10-25W distillate fuel oil (No.2 fuel oil or diesel) fired boiler with heat input rating of 3.5 MMBTU/hr

The contact person for the facility is Paul McDonald at (302)-215-1029 or [email protected].

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operation of the portable concrete plants and emergency generator sets be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1. Specifically, the applicant has requested an operating hour limit for all equipment at the site of 3,744 hours per unit per 12-month rolling period. Limits on the concrete production rate of 275 cubic yards per hour and 1,029,600 cubic yards in any consecutive 12-month period per plant have also been requested.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR § 200.6 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 5.27 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 6.25 Coarse Particulate Matter (PM10) 3.67 Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) 1.31 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 0.84 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 16.60

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the Miller & Long Co., facility has the potential to emit approximately 6.25 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a minor source and is not subject to 20 DCMR § 300.1.

Description and Emission Information for Units Being Permitted for the First Time:

The following units are being permitted through this permitting action. After each table of units, the proposed emission limits are specified.

Portable Concrete Mixing Plants: Two (2) portable temporary portable concrete plants with an associated boiler with a heat input rating of 3.5 MMBTU per hour:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Description Parking Lot Plant 1 CEMCO Concrete Batch Plant Model 275 with an attached 58 ton silo. Parking Lot Plant 2 CEMCO Concrete Batch Plant Model 275 with an attached 58 ton silo.

Emissions Limitations:

Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and the “Operational Limitations” of this permit. The emission of fugitive dust from any material handling, screening, crushing, grinding, conveying, mixing, or other industrial-type operation or process is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2] The discharge of total suspended particulate matter (TSP) into the atmosphere from any process shall not exceed three hundredths (0.03) grains per dry standard cubic foot of the exhaust. [20 DCMR 603.1] The discharge of TSP from the portable concrete plant shall not exceed 40 pounds per hour. [20 DCMR 603.1 and Appendix 6-1] TSP emission from the No. 2 fuel-fired boiler shall not exceed 0.13 pound per million BTU of heat input. [20 DCMR 600.1] Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from stationary sources; provided, that the discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four-hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, soot blowing, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1] An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Non-Emergency Generator Sets Powered by Compression Ignition Internal Combustion Engines (CI-ICE) subject to New Source Performance Standards (NSPS): Four (4) non-emergency generator sets powered by diesel-fired engines subject to NSPS (40 CFR 60) Subpart IIII as described in the following table:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Description Parking Lot Plant Gen 1 One factory mounted (CEMCO) generator set powered by a 173 hp John Deere diesel engine, Engine Family BJDXL06.8116 (Model year 2011) Parking Lot Plant Gen 2 One factory mounted (CEMCO) generator set powered by a 173 hp John Deere diesel engine, Engine Family BJDXL06.8116 (Model year 2011) Parking Lot Gen 1 One MQ Power WhisperWattTM, Model DCA400SSI4F3, 336 kWe generator set powered by an Isuzu Model BQ-6WG1X 512.3 hp (382 kWm) Diesel Engine (Model year 2021) Parking Lot Gen 2 One MQ Power WhisperWattTM, Model DCA400SSI4F3, 336 kWe generator set powered by an Isuzu Model BQ-6WG1X 512.3 hp (382 kWm) Diesel Engine (Model year 2021)

Emissions Limitations:

A. Emissions from the generator engines shall not exceed those emission standards specified in following table as tested pursuant to the applicable test methods in 40 CFR 1039, Subpart F [40 CFR Subpart IIII, 40 CFR 60.4204(b), 40 CFR 60.4201(a), 40 CFR 1039 Appendix I, and 40 CFR 1039.101]:

Emission Unit ID Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kW-hr) NOx+NMHC NOx NMHC CO PM Plant Gen 1 and Plant Gen 2 4.0 5.0 0.30 Gen 1 and Gen 2 0.40 0.19 3.5 0.02

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from these generator sets, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1] In addition to Condition (B), exhaust opacity, measured and calculated as set forth in 40 CFR 1039.105(b) and 1039.501(c), shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4201(a) and 40 CFR 60.4204(b)]:

i. 20 percent during the acceleration mode;

ii. 15 percent during lugging mode; and

iii. 40 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration or lugging modes. Note that this condition is streamlined with the requirements of 20 DCMR 606.1.

The Permittee shall comply with the requirements for crankcase emissions, adjustable parameters, prohibited controls, and defeat devices specified in 40 CFR 1039.115 An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7321-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 29, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].