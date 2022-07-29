RE: Road Closure - Stage Rd, Barnard - ROAD REOPENED
Stage Rd is now open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Stage Rd in Barnard closed in the area of VT Route 12 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.