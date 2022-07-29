HKUST (Guangzhou) President Lionel Ni to give talk on scientific innovation education on 8 August

MACAU, July 29 - The University of Macau (UM) on 8 August (Monday) will hold a talk titled ‘Digital Transformation of Post-COVID World: On Education for Scientific Innovation’ as part of the University Lecture Series. Lionel Ni, president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) and chair professor of computer science and engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), will be the keynote speaker. During the talk, he will discuss scientific innovation education and talent nurture against the backdrop of digital transformation.

Lionel Ni is an expert in the fields of high-performance computing, internet technologies, and big data, with extensive teaching, research, and management experience in universities. He is currently the president of the HKUST (Guangzhou) and had held various positions in the past, including provost and special assistant to the president at the HKUST, dean of the HKUST Fok Ying Tung Graduate School, head and chair professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the HKUST; vice rector (academic affairs) of UM, chair professor of the Department of Computer and Information Science of UM; professor of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Michigan State University; director of the US National Science Foundation Microelectronic Systems Architecture Program, as well as co-founder and CEO of CC&T Technologies Inc.

In addition, Lionel Ni is a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a member of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences. His papers have been extensively cited more than 37,000 times (according to Google Scholar). He has won eight best paper awards at international conferences, successfully applied for a total of 28 US and Chinese patents, and supervised 73 PhD graduates.

During the talk, the speaker will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation of traditional business models and how digital transformation is more about people than technology. He will also share his insights on the mission of universities to nurture interdisciplinary professionals with an ‘end-to-end’ mindset who strive to create breakthroughs in the new era, as well as the challenges in the process.

The talk will begin at 3:30pm online and will be conducted in English.