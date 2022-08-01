PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA, TAPS MARIA ELIASON AS EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT
Maria Eliason joined GRAZIA USA in November 2021 having spent her career in fashion and luxury advertising for 25 yearsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Eliason has been promoted to Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA, the North American version of the famed Italian fashion bible from the Mondadori Group, it was announced today. Ms. Eliason was previously the Executive Director of Fashion and Luxury.
Ms. Eliason will assume additional corporate and business responsibilities for Pantheon Media Group (PMG), the publisher of the iconic GRAZIA brand in the United States, under license from Mondadori. Ms. Eliason’s remit will be to drive the growth, awareness, and innovation of the title under a ‘multi-platform, single-brand' offering.
“This is the next step towards capitalizing on what we see as unparalleled opportunity for GRAZIA USA to further extend its nascent yet tremendously powerful position in the marketplace,” said Dylan Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PMG.
“Maria has been a champion of PMG’s unique go-to-market approach, and an innovator of our impactful media offerings for marketers. In her expanded role, Maria will double down on our business, and seed her extensive experience and knowledge both here, and to our outposts, around the globe. This will undoubtedly deliver solutions that will deepen consumer connectivity via the full suite of GRAZIA USA brand assets; including digital, the quarterly premium magazine, the hyper-local GRAZIA Gazette, the world’s first carbon-neutral broadsheet publication, social media, video, and live immersive events.”
Ms. Eliason added, “I’m excited beyond words to take on this role at this storied brand. In a short period of time, GRAZIA USA has become an editorial and marketing powerhouse that is boldly empowering and celebrates the individuality, style, and beauty of women across the globe. Our innovative marketing, and analytic solutions in the marketplace leverage connectivity to our readers across all platforms. I also recognize the incredible efforts of the team who have built this business since inception, with the mindset and needs of marketers in mind. I am thrilled to build on that success and develop more value for our partners through a one-of-a-kind brand.”
Ms. Eliason joined GRAZIA USA in November 2021 having spent her career in fashion and luxury advertising for 25 years. Ms. Eliason has formerly held numerous impressive roles, including a five-year post at The New York Times, and Executive positions at The Daily Beast, InStyle, and Conde Nast’s Vanity Fair.
