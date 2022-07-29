Darby Paoli Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – Darby Paoli Road is scheduled to close between Goshen Road and Briarwood Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, on Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Darby Paoli Road motorists will be directed to use Briarwood Road, Malin Road, and Goshen Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

