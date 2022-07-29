Submit Release
DEQ Names New Water Quality Director

DEQ Executive Director Kim Shelley has appointed John Mackey to serve as the new Director of the Division of Water Quality (DWQ). He has served as the Interim Director of the Division since April of this year.

“John is a thoughtful and respected leader who will bring a collaborative approach to problem solving with his project management expertise and broad experience with environmental programs,” Executive Director Shelley said. “ Most importantly, he cares deeply about DWQ employees, their success, and accomplishing our mission.”

John has held critical roles within the division since 2006, most recently as an assistant director where he oversaw the engineering, construction assistance, standards and technical services, and watershed protection teams.

Prior to joining DWQ, John was a civil engineer in the private sector, managing wastewater and contaminated land projects from California to New York. He is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Utah and California, and holds B.S. and M.E. degrees in Environmental Engineering.

When he’s not working to safeguard Utah’s surface and groundwater, John enjoys spending time with his family, hiking wherever dogs are allowed, studying foreign languages, listening to music and collecting the requisite new tool for every new project.

Learn more about the Division of Water Quality’s work to protect, maintain, and enhance the quality of Utah’s waters by visiting their site.

