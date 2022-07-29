Attorney General Schmitt Releases Statement on Potential $6.6 Billion Nationwide Settlement with Opioid Manufacturers Allergan and Teva

Jul 29, 2022, 13:02 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement regarding multi-state negotiations and proposed nationwide settlements with opioid manufacturers Allergan and Teva:

“State attorneys general have been in negotiations with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, and this week proposed nationwide settlements have been announced. This money could potentially go to much-needed resources across the state of Missouri for opioid abatement and treatment. While details still need to be finalized, this is a crucial step that can potentially augment money for opioid abatement and treatment that has already been announced in previous settlements with Johnson & Johnson and major opioid distributors.”Allergan has agreed to key financial terms that would provide up to $2.37 billion over six years, including payments under agreements with other states. A proposed settlement with drug manufacturer Teva was also announced earlier this week. Taken together with the settlement in principle with Teva Pharmaceuticals announced on July 26, these agreements could provide up to $6.6B nationwide. States and subdivisions that have not yet reached a settlement with the company will be eligible to participate.

