Healthy Brand Oil Corp has successfully achieved BeVeg Vegan certification for its Canola Oil

Through independent third-party audit, Healthy Brand Oil Corp confirms that it is Vegan, 100% plant-based, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.

With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on our Canola Oil, consumers can rest assured that it is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party organization”
— Roderick Pena Director of Operations.
LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Brand Oil Corp has successfully achieved BeVeg Vegan certification for its Canola Oil, through independent third-party audit to confirm that it is Vegan, 100% plant-based, free from animal ingredients and cruelty-free. For years, this Long Island company has distinguished itself from competitors with its focus on providing superior products with the most credible and reputable third-party certifications.

Canola Oil is the staple application for all kitchen needs. Canola oil is currently the third most consumed oil in the world, and is generally accepted as one of the most nutritious cooking oil options available. Canola oil’s mild, neutral flavor, light texture and high heat tolerance make it a great choice whether you are cooking or baking, sautéing or stir-frying, or making dressings, sauces, or marinades. While this oil is extremely versatile, it is also a healthy choice, as it contains the least saturated fat of all cooking oils, is heart-healthy, high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and is low in saturated fat; with no trans fats or cholesterol. With so many uses and benefits, Healthy Brand Oil Classic Canola Oil is an indispensable ingredient for your kitchen, especially now that Healthy Brand Oil also offers Organic, expeller-pressed, Non-GMO Project Verified, and BeVeg Vegan certified canola oils as well.

“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on our Canola Oil, consumers can rest assured that it is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party organization,” says Roderick Pena Director of Operations.

To earn Vegan certification, Healthy Brand Oil had to complete a five-step process, verifying that its Canola Oil does not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; it comes from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the product is considered cruelty-free.

Canola Oil and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.

The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

