Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for July 29

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 652, which will provide a sales tax exemption for the sale of 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets to matches held in Jackson County, and Senate Bill 655, which will modify provisions relating to the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System in order to provide for coverage of certain employee classes

