Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,326 in the last 365 days.

Law enforcement agencies working together close stash house

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents working in tandem with local law enforcement successfully shut down a suspected stash house and caught several undocumented in Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred of July 24, when agents from Laredo South Station acted on a request for assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers with a suspected stash house on North Seymour Avenue. Over 50 undocumented individuals were taken into custody.  Record checks revealed that the migrants apprehended were from Guatemala. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

Help take a stand against criminal organizations and report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, by contacting the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Law enforcement agencies working together close stash house

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.