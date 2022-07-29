Law enforcement agencies working together close stash house

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents working in tandem with local law enforcement successfully shut down a suspected stash house and caught several undocumented in Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred of July 24, when agents from Laredo South Station acted on a request for assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers with a suspected stash house on North Seymour Avenue. Over 50 undocumented individuals were taken into custody. Record checks revealed that the migrants apprehended were from Guatemala. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

