Consumer Alert: Watch Out for Phone Scammers Posing as Hospital Employees

Our office has been notified of a recent surge in scam calls to North Carolinians. These scammers pose as hospital employees and attempt to steal personal information or money from unsuspecting patients and caregivers. Follow the tips below to protect your personal information and keep your hard-earned money safe.

Don’t rely on area codes or caller ID to determine if a caller is trustworthy. Scammers will often call with an area code that will look familiar to victims or match up with their phony backstory. Modern technology makes it possible for individuals to manipulate caller ID, fooling the system into displaying that the number belongs to a hospital.

Know that hospital officials will never call you to ask for sensitive information. Be wary of anyone asking for your Social Security number, bank account information, or financial details. When in doubt, hang up and contact the hospital directly to find out if they require any information or payment from you.

If you receive a suspicious call, notify the hospital and our office. If someone is impersonating hospital staff and attempting to defraud patients, report it to the hospital. They can issue a warning through their network, preventing scammers from successfully deceiving their victims. You should also report these phone scams to our office's Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

This most recent wave of scams is a reminder to always be vigilant when speaking with unknown callers. By remembering these tips and sharing them with your friends and family, you can help curb the tide of hospital phone scams, keep your money in your pocket, and ensure that your personal information stays protected.