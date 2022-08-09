Jason Miller, Strategic Advisor Board, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Jason Miller, CEO of Strategic Advisor Board, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Jason Miller is a leader in growing businesses! What an educational interview of a powerful entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jason Miller, CEO of Strategic Advisor Board for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jason Miller joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Strategic Advisor Board
Growing a business fast requires special attention and focus on the customers needs, wants and desires. This means focusing on the problems to be solved that allow you as a business owner to offer a product that fills a gap in the marketplace quickly. Doing this means higher profits in your business and also higher rates of customer acquisition and customer retainability. The faster you can develop products that fill these consumer gaps the more your company will grow. This requires fast action in a rapid production mode to get ahead of your competition.
This is what we pride ourselves in doing with our clients. We help you and your company build a successful model and implement the tools, plans and support structures to drive your business to it’s optimal potential. We will help you focus on each phase of growth for your business. Short term, mid-term and long term growth are the growing way-points that will drive your business through a layered level of success during each phase. This allows you to reinvest quickly and grow faster. We will help you with fresh ideas, new concepts and how to further those ideas with your staff to make them the winning products for your business.
One of our most important factors for success is working with your team of professionals to create a sustainable plan to grow your company. It’s important that your vision is executed in your company but this can’t happen if your staff does not have the ability to put your vision into motion. This is why it is so important to create the procedures and functions within your staff sections to guarantee execution and success.
Jason Miller joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jason Miller discusses the newest offerings of Strategic Advisor Board, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jason Miller joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jason Miller was amazing. The success of Strategic Advisor Board is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jason Miller on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Strategic Advisor Board. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jason Miller who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jason Miller”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Jason Miller, CEO, Strategic Advisor Board, A DotCom Magazine Interview