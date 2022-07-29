Watermelon Day is Thursday at the State Farmer Market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Watermelon Day is Thursday at the State Farmers Market

RALEIGH – Giant watermelons, watermelon royalty and free slices of the summertime fruit – what’s not to love about Watermelon Day Thursday at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.



Activities including a giant watermelon contest, visits by the N.C. Watermelon Queen Emory New and the National Watermelon Queen Bethany Barfield, live music and face painting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the market’s event center located between the farmers building and the retail building.



A total of $2,000 in prize money will be awarded for first through fourth place in the watermelon contest. One entry per grower is accepted and the watermelon has to have been grown in North Carolina. The weigh-in begins at noon, with the winning melon being displayed at the State Farmers Market Restaurant following the contest.



Vendors will have plenty of fresh-picked watermelons available for purchase and visitors can pick up watermelon recipes. N.C. watermelon season runs through the end of August.



For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website at www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/raleigh/ or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateFarmersMarket

