Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A3004287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Jerry Partin

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2248 hrs, July 28, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gore Road in Plainfield

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Ellsworth Spear

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Early this afternoon, Mr. Spear was located safe after emerging from the woods in the vicinity of Pigeon Pond in Groton. He reported becoming disoriented in the woods Thursday night before he was able to find his way out Friday.

***Initial news release, 8:05 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022***

Search efforts have begun in an attempt to locate a 69 year old male who had been missing since 1630 hrs. on Thursday afternoon. The male who was identified as Ellsworth Spear was training his hunting dogs on Gore Road in Plainfield. Spear told his wife he needed to retrieve one of the dogs and had not been heard from since. The Vermont State Police were called to assist in locating Spear at approximately 2248 hrs. Spear was described as wearing a blue denim shirt and blue jeans and stand approximately 5’10” and 250 pounds.

Members of the Vermont State Police and Fish and Game have been searching through the night hours and will resume search operations this morning.

A photo of Spear is attached to this release.

Anyone with information on Spear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Lieutenant Jerry Partin

Station Commander St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax 802-527-1150