Fans of Schindler’s List Need Look No Further Than This New World War II Romantic Thriller
SHADOW SONG by Anita Morrish
Will stay with the reader long after the book is finished. A must-read for lovers of World War II fiction.”UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All The Light We Cannot See meets Schindler’s List in Shadow Song, a gripping, heart-wrenching World War II tale of strength of will in even the most harrowing of circumstances. Based on accounts of those who were there, debut author Anita Morrish spins a story filled with adversity, perseverance and inspiration that begs the question: In the face of evil, how far would you go to do what is right?
— Book Review Directory
It’s 1943, and although Mussolini has been dethroned and the Allies creep ever closer, the Third Reich still occupies and controls Italy. For the average citizen, every day is a deadly game of balance, as regardless of whether it’s the fascists or resistance you find yourself on the wrong side of, you might not live to play again.
As war rages across Italy, Rome's inhabitants are ruled with an iron fist, placed under strict curfew and under constant surveillance. While some join the resistance, Francesca, a talented art student, finds work at Rome's opera house. Unfortunately, even at this seeming refuge from the fear and violence, nothing is as it seems.
Meanwhile, Carlo, a doctor, returns unexpectedly to Rome, unable to escape his past. Unbeknownst to them, Francesca and Carlo’s destinies are irrevocably intertwined, and whether they like it or not, the pair will have to work together if they want to survive -- for spies and rebels aren't the only threats lurking in the city’s shadows.
Filled to the brim with evocative prose, immersive historical detail, characters that come to life and a gripping, unpredictable narrative, Shadow Song is, at its heart, a story that asks questions. What’s the difference between simply existing and truly thriving? What does it mean to set aside one’s personal desires for a cause greater than oneself? What is it really that makes us human? Morrish’s fresh, thought-provoking answers will have readers thinking long after the final page.
The book already is drawing heavy praise.
The Book Review Directory writes, "Shadow Song…will stay with the reader long after the book is finished. Anita Morrish's story is filled with inspiration that people can act for what is right in the face of adversity and tragic circumstances. A must-read for lovers of World War II fiction."
The Prairies Book Review calls it "a brilliant story of courage, resilience and love ...Fans of historical drama will be enthralled."
"This historical tale is a tapestry that weaves many threads," says Lovereading.co.uk.
Shadow Song is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anita Morrish graduated in Jurisprudence (Law) from Oxford University and went on to become a musician. She has spent a large amount of time in Rome, which is where she began to research and write Shadow Song. Her website natedea.co.uk contains more information, including articles and photos about Rome and the real-life background to Shadow Song.
