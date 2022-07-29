Early August Update for Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

As work moves closer to completion, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an early August update for the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 2 and 3, will feature milling and initial paving of the entire width of Route 64 through the project area.

Thursday and Friday, August 4 and 5, will feature widening paving on Route 64, with northbound paving completed first. Traffic control will feature alternating lane closures controlled by roadway flagging.

The week of August 8 will bring full paving on Route 64 and Route 550, with Route 64 paved first. Final paving is expected to be complete by Wednesday, August 10, weather permitting. Once paving is complete, motorists will be driving in the final traffic pattern.

Throughout this work, Motorists should expect delays, with single-lane closures in effect—controlled by roadway flagging. Drivers should also remain alert for trucks entering and leaving the highway.

After paving is done, all line painting will be completed, and the new traffic signal will be activated. All lane shifts will be removed.

Through mid-August to late August, crews will be working on final items and clean-up. During that work, drivers should anticipate intermittent flagging and alternating traffic patterns.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423 Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #



