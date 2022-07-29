Southbound Route 28 Lane Shift Saturday in Allegheny County
Beginning at 5 a.m.
Saturday, the current southbound Route 28 single-lane restriction between the
Virginia Avenue Extension on-ramp to just south of the Highland Park Bridge
southbound (Exit 6) interchange will shift from the left lane to right lane and
is anticipated to remain until August 2023. Crews from Golden Triangle
Construction, Inc. are relocating traffic onto the new pavement in order to
reconstruct the existing pavement.
Please allow extra
time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.
To help keep motorists
informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for
Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email
addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject
line.
Motorists can check
conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay
warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than
1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA
website.
Subscribe to PennDOT
news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.
Information about
infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant
projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Follow PennDOT on
Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand
like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #