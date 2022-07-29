Route 3077 Beaver Grade Road Single-Lane Restrictions Underway in Robinson Township
Single-lane
alternating traffic will occur on Beaver Grade Road between Silver Lane and
Steubenville Pike (Route 60) weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. through
late-August.
Crews from Jet Jack,
Inc. will conduct waterline replacement and asphalt restoration work.
PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jonathan Hoffman at 412-221-3435, ext. 234.
Please use caution
when traveling in this area.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
