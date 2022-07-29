Road Closure on State Route 3001 in Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a road closure on State Route 3001 between Auburn Center and the four corners in Auburn Township, Susquehanna County for a metal pipe replacement starting on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM. The project should be completed by Monday, August 8, 2022. A sign detour will be in place.



The detour is as follows:

head north on PA-267 N towards Lott Road 3.1 miles;

turn right onto PA-3004 3.1 miles;

turn right to stay on PA-3004 0.2 miles; and

back to State Route 3001.



MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

