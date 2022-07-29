Route 380 North Craig Street Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 380 (North Craig Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on North Craig Street in each direction between Baum Boulevard and Bigelow Boulevard weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, August 12. Crews from Independent Enterprises Inc. will inspect and replace curb boxes.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Shane O'Connor at 412-260-1330.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





