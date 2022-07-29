Submit Release
Oliver Road to be Closed in Summit Township, Erie County

​A portion of Oliver Road is closed at the intersection with Hamot Road and Flower Road (Route 4008) due to the construction of the five-leg roundabout n Summit Township, Erie County.

The southern Oliver Road leg will be closed starting Monday, August 1 and is expected to reopen in 13 days.

A four-mile detour will be posted using Flower Road, Reichert Road, and Dunn Valley Road

The other legs of the intersection, including Oliver Road exit toward Route 19, will remain open.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online at the www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

 


