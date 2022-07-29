Route 2058 Montier Street Road Drilling Next Week in Wilkinsburg Borough

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2058 (Montier Street) in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday, Tuesday August 1-2 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Montier Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Penn Avenue (Route 8) and Laketon Road. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct drilling operations.



MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004



