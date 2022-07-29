Submit Release
TacMed Solutions™ Appoints Patrick Smith as New Director of Sales

Patrick Smith

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TacMed Solutions™ welcomes Patrick Smith to the team as the new Director of Sales. In this role, Patrick will present TacMed’s solutions to customers and markets throughout the United States.

Smith joins the team with 24 years of experience working in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Healthcare Simulation industries such as Laerdal Medical and Education Management Solutions (EMS). While at Laerdal Medical, Patrick aided as the Government Strategic Account Manager and senior member of a select team covering all U.S. Federal Government, Foreign Military, and U.S. Military Sales representing the full product portfolio. As the Associate Director of Government Sales with EMS, Patrick focused his talents on the Veterans Administration Healthcare System with products such as Artificial Intelligence and Competency tracking, to virtual training for medical professionals.

Additionally, Patrick has served for more than 16 years in active duty and in the United States Army Reserves as a Counterintelligence/Counterterrorism Special Agent for the US Government.

“Patrick has a stellar record of mentoring people and teams,” said Mark Owens, Senior Vice President of Sales SSG at TacMed Solutions™, “his proven sales success is driven by his passion, innovation, and highly competitive spirit. He is a focused leader and will be a great asset for the TacMed Solutions family.”

About TacMed Solutions™
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. We develop and manufacture customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for Warfighters, First Responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care.

Mark Owens
TacMed Solutions
+1 864-224-0081
