Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,339 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese firms participate in German trade fair

VIETNAM, July 29 -  

HÀ NỘI – Twelve Vietnamese firms participated in the Biofach/Vivaness 2022, a trade fair for organic food, from July 26 to 29 in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Their participation was arranged by the Vietnamese Trade Office in Germany and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt as part of the National Trade Promotion Programme.

Vietnamese products showcased include tea, herbs, rice and cashew nuts, as well as internationally-certified spices including pepper, cinnamon, and chili.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor Bùi Vương Anh remarked that German consumers are increasingly interested in healthy lifestyles.

They consumed organic food more often, creating more opportunities for Vietnamese organic exports.

Biofach/Vivaness 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair for organic food. Nearly 2,300 international firms showed up to display their organic products and innovations.

Vinasamex, a Vietnamese spice producer, received an order of US$320,000 at the fair. Ecolink tea company followed suit with an order of $90,000.

A trade exchange programme was also held on July 27 to keep firms well-informed about buyers' consumption patterns in the EU. — VNS

 

 

You just read:

Vietnamese firms participate in German trade fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.