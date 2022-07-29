Vietnamese firms participate in German trade fair

VIETNAM, July 29 -

HÀ NỘI – Twelve Vietnamese firms participated in the Biofach/Vivaness 2022, a trade fair for organic food, from July 26 to 29 in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Their participation was arranged by the Vietnamese Trade Office in Germany and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt as part of the National Trade Promotion Programme.

Vietnamese products showcased include tea, herbs, rice and cashew nuts, as well as internationally-certified spices including pepper, cinnamon, and chili.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor Bùi Vương Anh remarked that German consumers are increasingly interested in healthy lifestyles.

They consumed organic food more often, creating more opportunities for Vietnamese organic exports.

Biofach/Vivaness 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair for organic food. Nearly 2,300 international firms showed up to display their organic products and innovations.

Vinasamex, a Vietnamese spice producer, received an order of US$320,000 at the fair. Ecolink tea company followed suit with an order of $90,000.

A trade exchange programme was also held on July 27 to keep firms well-informed about buyers' consumption patterns in the EU. — VNS