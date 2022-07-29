Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,339 in the last 365 days.

HCM City sees remittances plummet 13 per cent

VIETNAM, July 29 -  

HCM CITY – Overseas remittances to HCM City in the first six months fell by a huge 13 per cent to US$3.16 billion.

Nguyễn Đức Lệnh, deputy director of the State Bank of Việt Nam’s HCM City Branch, blamed it on the Ukraine conflict, inflation and high oil and food prices.

The World Bank and the Global Organisation on Migration and Development (KNOMAD) said Việt Nam was the world’s eighth largest recipient of remittances last year. 

They were worth around $18.1 billion, marginally up from the $17.2 billion in 2020.

This year they are expected to increase by 2.6 per cent as COVID restrictions are removed in many countries. 

But they can be affected by a recurrence of the pandemic, other diseases such as monkeypox, inflation, and recession.

Remittances have been playing an important part in reviving Việt Nam’s economy after COVID. VNS

 

You just read:

HCM City sees remittances plummet 13 per cent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.