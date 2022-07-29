RUSSIA, July 29 - Alexander Novak’s meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman 29 July 2022 Alexander Novak’s meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman 29 July 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak’s meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had a meeting with Energy Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

As co-chairs of the Permanent Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Alexander Novak and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed a wide range of issues related to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also had a separate discussion on the current state of the global oil market. It was stressed that Russia and Saudi Arabia are firmly committed to the goal of the OPEC+ agreement to maintain market stability and restore the supply and demand balance.