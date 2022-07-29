Submit Release
RUSSIA, July 29 - Alexander Novak's meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had a meeting with Energy Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

As co-chairs of the Permanent Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Alexander Novak and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed a wide range of issues related to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also had a separate discussion on the current state of the global oil market. It was stressed that Russia and Saudi Arabia are firmly committed to the goal of the OPEC+ agreement to maintain market stability and restore the supply and demand balance.

