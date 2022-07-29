PureEdge Lighting Defends and Wins Patent for Lazer Line

Lazer Line Suspension Lighting Can Go Wall-to-Wall and Wall-to-Ceiling

We are happy to know that our industry – and the judicial system – recognizes our efforts to innovate original products and bring them to designers all over the world” — Gregory Kay

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureEdge Lighting won its lawsuit filed on August 4, 2021, in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The court entered a judgement in favor of PureEdge Lighting, the Defendant, against the Plaintiff, Fabbian S.R.L, regarding patent infringement for Lazer Line Suspension.

Lazer Line is an innovative suspension lighting system with a patented turnbuckle mounting system held under U.S. Patent No. 9,033,541 ('541 Patent).

“We are pleased with this ruling that continues to protect our engineering, creativity, and hard work. We are happy to know that our industry – and the judicial system – recognizes our efforts to innovate original products and bring them to designers all over the world” said Gregory Kay, Owner and CEO of PureEdge Lighting. “We are engineers, artists, electricians, and designers at PureEdge Lighting and will continue to stand behind our products and defend them if needed.”

To reference this case:

Case: 1:21-cv-04167

Document #: 48 Final Judgement Order

SO ORDERED in No. 21-cv-04167

About PureEdge Lighting

PureEdge Lighting, founded in Chicago by Gregory Kay in 2004, manufactures architectural, low-voltage LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor spaces that empower you to not only design your space, but also the fixtures you envision. Modern, innovative, and completely customizable, PureEdge Lighting creates architectural lighting solutions influenced by simplicity and elegance based on the principle that light affects human emotion. PureEdge is known for class 2 wiring, low-voltage lighting systems that are easy to install. PureEdge has a strong presence in hospitality, residential, healthcare, and retail.

