Introducing the NEW apexplastics.com: a destination for injection blow molded plastics manufacturing
Apex now has 3 AOKI Injection blow molding machines available to handle a variety of different sizes and shapes for you next custom PET Juice/Beverage Bottles.LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new digital experience from beginning to end. Learn about the Apex Plastics company, see what services are offered, connect with the sales team for information from pricing to minimum quantities, and turn-around time.
The new Apex Plastics website offers new clean detailed images showcasing our plastics manufacturing equipment, manufacturing videos, a list of standard products offered, the incredible staff, the process of manufacturing blow molded products from start to finish, and much more.
Be sure to check out the section full of blow molded bottles and canisters, including popular PET Juice/Beverage Bottle Manufacturing. Both stock and custom options available.
Please feel free to contact us to setup a time to visit our ISO certified blow mold manufacturing facility conveniently located in Brookfield, Missouri USA.
Thanks for considering Apex Plastics for your next blow molded plastics product(s).
Apex Plastics
570 S Main St
Brookfield, MO 64628
(800) 467.4640
www.apexplastics.com
Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+1 800-824-0607
Other