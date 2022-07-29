Introducing the NEW lincoln-plastics.com: A clean new user friendly look, showcasing extrusion mold services
The destination for everything extrusion molded plastics manufacturing. Be inspired and get connected.LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new digital experience from beginning to end.
Learn about the Lincoln Plastics company, see what services are offered, connect with the sales team for information from pricing to minimum quantities, and turn-around time.
The new Lincoln Plastics website offers new clean detailed images showcasing extrusion plastics manufacturing equipment, manufacturing videos, a list of standard products offered, the incredible staff, the process of manufacturing the product from start to finish, and much more.
Be sure to check out our section full of Flexiduct Cord Management Solutions.
Please feel free to contact us to setup a time to visit our ISO certified manufacturing facility conveniently located in Lincoln, Nebraska USA.
Thanks for considering Lincoln Plastics for your next extrusion molded plastics product(s).
Lincoln Plastics
5110 NW 38th St.
Lincoln, NE 68524
(800) 824.0607
www.lincoln-plastics.com
Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+1 800-824-0607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other