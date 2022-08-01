Elephant Robotics Has Now Officially Launched myBuddy, a Cost-effective Dual-arm Collaborative Robot

myBuddy Application Specifications of myBuddy VR Control of myBuddy

myBuddy is the most cost-effective dual-arm cobot with multiple functions and open source support for scientific research and education.

myBuddy is the most cost-effective dual-arm robot for scientific research and education. It's lightweight for desktop development and easy to use with built-in App and system.

In July, Elephant Robotics released myBuddy, a dual-arm collaborative robot with multiple functions, at an incredible price. myBuddy helps users achieve more applications and developments as a collaborative robotic arm.myBuddy is the first dual-arm robot product of Elephant Robotics powered by Raspberry Pi, belonging to Service robot. It is A Dual-arm 13-axis Humanoid Collaborative Robot. myBuddy can work with multiple accessories such as suction pumps, grippers, etc. Moreover, users can boost their secondary development with the robotic-related kits and development tutorials published by Elephant Robotics.1. Compact size and high cost-performanceThe working radius of a single arm of myBuddy is 280mm, and the maximum payload is 250g. It is light and flexible.Unlike industrial dual-arm collaborative robots that cost a high price, Elephant Robotics upgrades the myCobot series and carries it to the new myBuddy robot based on its highly integrated product design and self-developed robot control platform. A robot at an incredible price makes the development of dual-arm robot applications no longer a difficult problem.2. Independent open source, supports secondary development2.1 Fully open control interfacesThe bottom control interfaces of myBuddy are open, and more than 100 API interfaces can be used. The potential value, angles, coordinates, running speeds, and other interfaces can be controlled freely, so users can achieve the application research of dual-arm robots, motion path planning, development of action, and visual recognition.On the hardware interface, myBuddy provides a variety of input and output interfaces, including HDMI, USB, Grove,3.3V IO, LEGO, RJ45 interface, etc.2.2 Mainstream programming controlmyBuddy supports myBlockly graphical programming, a visual tool with multiple built-in robot application cases. myBlockly is simple and easy for users to use and develop their projects.myBuddy also supports Python programming language control. Users can set the joint angle and robot coordinates and get the speed position in real-time (response time up to 20ms).2.3 ROS Simulation control supportsAs the official partner of ROS, Elephant Robotics built the ROS environment in the system of myBuddy. In the ROS environment, users can realize robot motion path planning algorithm research, dual-arm interference avoidance algorithm research, robot vision learning, and other artificial intelligence application development.3. Supports deep learning of robot visionmyBuddy owns a 7-inch interactive display screen, two 2-million-pixel HD cameras, and built-in 20+ dynamic facial expressions. Users can achieve scientific research in human-robot interaction, robot vision, robotics learning, artificial intelligence, action planning, mechatronics, manufacturing, and automation.The cameras support area location positioning, object, and QR code recognition. myBuddy can achieve face & body recognition with the cameras.4. Supports dual-arm collaborationmyBuddy owns higher flexibility, maneuverability, and load capacity than the single robotic arm. The ability to grasp and move objects has been effectively improved in both rigid and flexible objects and effectively avoids the collision between the two arms when working. Dual arms can cooperate to realize the orderly control of complex tasks and reduce the dependence on the gripper.5. Supports multiple accessoriesElephant Robotics has developed more than 20 types of robotic arm end accessories, which can be used in myBuddy products including end-effector, base, camera, mobile phone gripper, etc.5.1 End-effector● Adaptive claw● Parallel jaws● Vertical suction pump● Parallel suction pump● Shoots fingertips● Pneumatic nozzle5.2 Base● G type base 2.05.3 the camera● Camera flange5.4 Gripper● Pen gripper● Mobile phone gripper5.5 VR controlSupports Oculus and Pico Neo3 VR control. Users can control the robotic arm remotely and experience the VR experience.5.6 Other● Magnifying glassmyBuddy is a desktop-level, lightweight, dual-arm collaborative robot for education and research. It can help users improve the efficiency of research and learning in robotics and development.Elephant Robotics has developed various professional-level education R&D products, such as myCobot, mechArm, myPalletizer, and myAGV. The product design of myBuddy is based on the myCobot series integrated rounded corner, and the overall industrial design style is simple and beautiful. The working range myBuddy improves by more than 400% compared to the single robotic arm. The product uses three auxiliary control chips, so the development efficiency increased by more than 300%.

