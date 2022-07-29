Introducing the NEW htiplastic.com: A clean new user friendly look and feel showcasing injection mold services

HTI Plastics - Injection Mold Manufacturing

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the NEW htiplastic.com: the destination for everything injection molded plastics manufacturing. "Be inspired and get connected."

A brand-new digital experience from beginning to end. Learn about the HTI Plastics company, see what services are offered, connect with the sales team for information from pricing to minimum quantities, and turn-around time.

The new HTI Plastics website offers new clean detailed images showcasing plastics manufacturing equipment, manufacturing videos, a list of popular standard products offered such as in-house manufactured pharmaceutical pre-fill and tablet applicators, meet the management/sales/marketing staff, along with the process of manufacturing the product from start to finish, plus much more.

HTI Plastics will have also added a list of nationwide plastic manufacturing tradeshows & events that they'll be featured at, speaking and delivering as much information needed to help develop product(s) with confidence and quality.

Please feel free to contact us to setup a time to visit our FDA and ISO certified manufacturing facility conveniently located in Lincoln, Nebraska USA.

Thanks for considering HTI Plastics for your next injection molded plastics product(s).

HTI Plastics
5120 NW 38th St.
Lincoln, NE 68524
(800) 824.0607
www.htiplastic.com

Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+ +1 402-474-8557
About

Founded in 1985, our humble entrance into the plastics manufacturing business was as a small molder, in-house engineering, and tool room, and we trace our product debut to the design and manufacturing of one of the first vaginal applicators. Today, our plastic pharmaceutical applicators are used in a wide range of treatments in both prescription and over-the-counter markets, and we’ve expanded into the design and production of custom and proprietary thermoplastic injection-molded products for a variety of pharmaceuticals, animal health, food packaging, sporting goods, and other custom products. HTI Plastics has experienced remarkable growth since 1985, and after being acquired by PCE, Inc. our capabilities expanded significantly in plastics manufacturing. We know there are more innovations to be discovered, and we want to work with our customers to find new solutions for their needs. We are continually striving to make improvements to our proprietary products and are always working with our customers to bring new products to market. As your needs evolve, HTI Plastics is using the latest technology to set the pace for the plastics injection molding and blow molding industries. Our high-speed precision machines are housed in our 95,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art molding facility. We practice continuous process improvement, and HTI Plastics keeps costs low and safety ratings high with our clean assembly environment, FDA and GMP compliance, computerized material distribution system, and on-site resin storage for easy access. HTI Plastics understands that our employees are the key to our success, which is why we invest in their personal and professional well-being. We feel that providing our employees with training, cutting-edge technology and equipment, continued education, and modern facilities will equate to world-class service to our customers. You’ll see the difference when you work with HTI Plastics. We still believe that our phones should be answered by a real person, and our dedicated and experienced staff ensures you get personal assistance, fast order turnaround and expedited customer care. About PCE Inc. PCE Inc was founded in 1993. PCE was built on three principles: Build our company: Develop and/or acquire new companies, products and/or services that build on or complement existing products and the industries we serve. Seek cutting-edge technology: Develop, acquire or utilize the latest technologies to insure our ability to compete in and lead in the industries we serve. Support our employees: Develop and cross train our employees at all levels to ensure each individual is able to maximize their capabilities. We believe that should invest in equipment, tooling, computers, automation, education and facilities that enable each individual to maximize their efforts. The PCE Plastics Group has the capabilities in 3 types of plastics manufacturing which are blow-molding, injection molding and pipe & profile extrusion. PCE is doing business across the globe for every size of company from just a few employees up to hundreds of thousands. We pride ourselves on the dedication we have to our customers. We know that no two customers are alike. Every call is answered by a live person; customization and customer specification is regular operating procedure and achieving the quality results that our customers expect.

Custom Injection Molding Manufacturer

