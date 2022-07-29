Introducing the NEW htiplastic.com: A clean new user friendly look and feel showcasing injection mold services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the NEW htiplastic.com: the destination for everything injection molded plastics manufacturing. "Be inspired and get connected."
A brand-new digital experience from beginning to end. Learn about the HTI Plastics company, see what services are offered, connect with the sales team for information from pricing to minimum quantities, and turn-around time.
The new HTI Plastics website offers new clean detailed images showcasing plastics manufacturing equipment, manufacturing videos, a list of popular standard products offered such as in-house manufactured pharmaceutical pre-fill and tablet applicators, meet the management/sales/marketing staff, along with the process of manufacturing the product from start to finish, plus much more.
HTI Plastics will have also added a list of nationwide plastic manufacturing tradeshows & events that they'll be featured at, speaking and delivering as much information needed to help develop product(s) with confidence and quality.
Please feel free to contact us to setup a time to visit our FDA and ISO certified manufacturing facility conveniently located in Lincoln, Nebraska USA.
Thanks for considering HTI Plastics for your next injection molded plastics product(s).
HTI Plastics
5120 NW 38th St.
Lincoln, NE 68524
(800) 824.0607
www.htiplastic.com
Ryan Lund
HTI Plastics
+ +1 402-474-8557
