Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Zak Knable

Former Wells Fargo Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in West Chester, PA

Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Partner and Wealth Manager Zak Knable comes to the firm from Wells Fargo with seven years of advisory experience.

After graduating from Penn State Abington with a Bachelor's in Business Marketing and Management, Zak began working in the financial industry as a banker, becoming a financial advisor in 2015. He believes that trust is a cornerstone in his client relationships and always encourages an open dialogue.

Driven by a passion for advising his clients in a transparent, understandable way, Zak is thankful to be aligned with an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, where he operates under a fiduciary standard.

Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, he also has the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies. Mr. Knable's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

His areas of focus include:

• Retirement Income Strategies

• Wealth Strategies

• Estate & Legacy Strategies

• Entrepreneurs & Business Owners

• Portfolio Reviews

"Kingsview is pleased to welcome Zak, with his focus on education and thoughtful, customized guidance, as a Partner and Wealth Manager," says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Zak's strong desire to elevate the standard of care for his clients continues to advance our goal of transforming the industry."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers