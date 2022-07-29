Route 2021 Washington Boulevard Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Liberty Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 2021 (Washington Boulevard) in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Washington Boulevard will occur between Kollar Drive and Liberty Way daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, October 10. Flaggers and signage will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will perform gas line renewal operations.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

