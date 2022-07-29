Submit Release
Reminder: Clinton County Bridge Replacement Starts August 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers to a coming closure and detour for a Clinton County bridge on Harley Drive (T-433). This state-owned bridge spans Mill Race in Pine Creek Township. The 14-foot bridge was built in 1911 and carries an average of 183 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from fair to good.

On Monday, August 1, Harley Drive will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Island Road (T-565), Stewart Road (T-428), and Route 150 (Woodward Avenue). The detour will be in place throughout the project, which is expected to finish in mid-August.

This project is a partnership between PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Co., Inc.  of Lock Haven. PennDOT maintenance will remove the existing structure, perform site excavation, and place backfill once the new box culvert is set. The contractor will set the new box culvert and perform final paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423  Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #

 


Reminder: Clinton County Bridge Replacement Starts August 1

