Route 65 Mercer Road Gas Line Work Starts Monday in North Sewickley

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 65 (Mercer Road) in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, single-lane alternating traffic restrictions on Route 65 at the intersection of Bologne Valley Road/Foster Road will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September. Crews from Columbia Gas will relocate a main gas line.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Joe Garofalo at 724-970-7277.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

