Southbound Detour for Route 321 Roadwork Extended Through Mid-August

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a lane closure on Route 321 and southbound detour has been extended through mid-August as improvement work near Kane continues. Work issues underneath the roadway have made the extension necessary. The work zone stretches southeast of Kane from Wilson Run to Spring Street.

The southbound detour uses Route 6 in McKean County, Route 219 in McKean and Elk counties, and Route 321 in Elk and McKean counties. The detour is expected to be in place through August 15.

As work continues, northbound traffic can move straight through the work zone while the southbound lane is closed. Should work remain after the detour is lifted, it will be done under an alternating traffic pattern for both directions, controlled by roadway flagging.

This work is part of a $6.4 million group contract to address various roadways in McKean County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this job. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423 Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

