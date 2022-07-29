American Fidelity Ranks in Top 50 Insurers
American Fidelity Assurance Company was once again named to Ward’s list of 50 top performing life and health insurance companies.
— John Cassil, Chief Financial Officer
American Fidelity is recognized for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and superior performance over a five-year period.
“Ward’s benchmarking demonstrates our extraordinary financial performance over the past five years and also how we compare to the industry as a whole,” said John Cassil, chief financial officer. “With outstanding results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance, it is great knowing our Customers can feel secure with the products and services that we offer to them.”
Ward Group is the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for insurance companies. The ranking places American Fidelity Assurance Company in the top 50 of all life and health insurance companies out of the 700 that were analyzed. Each company that makes the list has passed safety and consistency screenings and has achieved superior performance during the previous five years.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visitamericanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an A+ (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation's leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine named American Fidelity one of the 100 Companies that Care 2021 and IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
