The Blacks In Technology Foundation Partners with Product Teacher to Increase Black Representation in Product Management

Collaboration seeks to bridge the tech talent gap by developing diverse talent and breaking down barriers

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blacks In Technology Foundation, a tech-focused community dedicated to increasing the representation and participation of Black people in the technology industry, and Product Teacher, an award-winning product management education company focused on enabling people to succeed in product management careers, today announced a partnership aimed to increase Black representation in product management.

While there are more than 40,000 product managers in the US, fewer than 6% of these product managers are Black. With Blacks and other groups being significantly underrepresented in product management roles, it’s no wonder that many software products inadvertently alienate a wide range of users - leading to lost revenue opportunities.

"Many in the Black community don’t realize that they currently possess the skills necessary to excel in the tech industry." says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. "Transferable skills in hospitality, food service, social work, and other managerial positions, can translate directly into product or project management."

Together, the Blacks In Technology Foundation and Product Teacher are collaborating to provide free high-quality resources to help Black people secure rewarding careers in technology. As an example, Product Teacher has created an in-depth self-paced video course that teaches students how to write compelling, powerful resumes to successfully secure interviews for product management roles. By providing free licenses for this course to Blacks In Technology members, both groups seek to strengthen Black representation in product management.

“I founded Product Teacher to democratize product management knowledge,” says Clement Kao, founder and CEO of Product Teacher. “We’ve helped thousands of students all over the world succeed, and we’re eager to keep the momentum going. We’re honored and humbled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Blacks In Technology Foundation, as they’ve made significant progress in empowering underrepresented groups to excel in tech. By providing proven resources that have enabled people to secure PM job offers at leading tech companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Intuit, we seek to make a meaningful difference in creating a more diverse and inclusive product management ecosystem.”

About Product Teacher

Product Teacher is a product management education company with the mission of creating accessible and effective resources for a global community of product managers, innovators, founders, and entrepreneurs - all with a focus on making product management easier for everyone. For individuals, Product Teacher offers self-paced courses, career services, and job boards. For organizations, Product Teacher offers corporate training workshops and consulting services. To learn more, visit https://productteacher.com/

About Blacks in Technology Foundation

The Blacks In Technology Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the largest global community of Black technologists. Membership in Blacks In Technology is free. The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation's goal and mission is to "stomp the divide" between Black workers and the rest of the tech industry and to fundamentally influence and effect change. BIT levels the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and members.

