Blacks In Technology and High Point Gamer Collaborate for the Ultimate Madden Tournament

Madden players can now get some additional exposure by putting their skills on the stix on display.

CLEVES, OH, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Point Gamer (HPG) and the Blacks In Technology Foundation launch their latest partnership plans. Coined the Madden God Tournament, it's a tournament series hosted by Chibatta Mitch and is open to all players in the US and Canada. Unlike the typical tournament, this tournament aims to highlight the intense players in the Madden community.

“Thanks to High Point Gamer, I am able to bring more exposure to the skilled players from the Madden community that might not feel like other tournaments are for them. I want to show you can trash-talk and entertain while promoting good sportsmanship at the same time.” said Chibatta Mitch.

Statistics indicate that 83% of African American teens play video games, and 21% of Esports super fans identify as African-Americans. Sadly, only 2% of professionals in the gaming industry are African-Americans.

“There is a community of gamers that have historically been left out in Esports. We want to support that group and provide life-changing experiences. It’s not just about gaming, that’s why partnering with BIT made perfect sense. BIT is focused on stomping the divide by providing resources, guidance, and opportunities for our community to pursue tech careers.” said Derek Watford, CEO of High Point Gamer.

Registration for the event is currently open. Players can sign up for the event on the High Point Gamer website. The first round kicked off at the Museum of Science and Industry Tampa, with 2 online tournaments to follow. Online competitions will be facilitated by the Play One Up app. Play One Up is a mobile app that connects video gamers who want to compete in their favorite video games for real cash prizes.

The final tournament in this series will take place during the Blacks In Technology conference, BITCON 2022. The top competitors of the online tournament will receive travel and hotel accommodations to the final in-person tournament at the Disney Coronado Resort in Orlando Florida on October 28th, 2022 during the conference.

According to Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation, “Connecting our flagship conference and the Madden God Tournament series will not only allow us to highlight Esports and gaming in our community, but it will also allow us to expose tournament attendees to career opportunities that are available in the tech industry.”

About High Point Gamer

High Point Gamer is Central Florida’s premiere esports consultant for forward-thinking gamers, brands and organizations. They provide resources and services for gamers, brands, and organizations.

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Blacks In Technology (BIT) is the largest community of people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology Foundation is “Stomping the Divide” by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers.

For more information visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net

info@blacksintechnology.net