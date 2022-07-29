Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomes its second class of medical students
135 new students join Noorda-COM as 100 percent of first class of 90 students move to second year status
We are welcoming an incredibly diverse group of new medical students this year – all of whom will go on to help address Utah’s growing need for medical providers.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) welcomes new and returning students to campus this week with its 2022 White Coat Ceremony, it also looks back on a year where all 90 members of the institution’s inaugural class (100%) completed their first year and will move on to their next year of didactic instruction. (See additional milestones for the first year at our blog.)
— Norman Wright, Ph.D., president and CEO of Noorda-COM
Noorda-COM will hold a White Coat Ceremony to officially welcome the incoming class of students to the medical profession on Saturday, July 30 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University at 10 am.
"I chose to come to Noorda-COM because I really like the aspect of being close to family during medical school,” said Teven Asay, in-coming Noorda-COM student from Utah. “I grew up just up the road from here and I enjoy how focused Noorda-COM is on the students.”
INCOMING CLASS STATISTICS
“This is such an exciting time for our medical school and the State of Utah. Not only has our first class of medical students excelled”, said Norman Wright, Ph.D., president and CEO of Noorda-COM. “But we are welcoming an incredibly diverse group of new medical students this year – all of whom will go on to help address Utah’s growing need for medical providers.”
• Noorda-COM received more than 3,700 applications for the 135 seats in the incoming class.
• The incoming class had an average 504 MCAT score and an overall GPA of 3.47.
• The class is 45% female and 55% male.
• 19.3% of the class is from under-represented minority groups and 19 students are first generation college students.
• 71 of the 135 students have ties to Utah and 63 graduated from Utah higher education institutions.
• There is one student with a doctorate degree, 25 with master’s degrees and 23 student athletes.
• Students from the incoming class also speak 33 different languages.
“We couldn’t be prouder of this new class of students,” said John J. Dougherty, DO, FACOFP, FAOASM, FAODME, founding dean and chief academic officer. “They have worked very hard to reach this point in their advanced educational careers and have embraced Noorda-COM’s transformative and innovative teaching model. They will also have the opportunity to give back through research and community service, and I have great confidence they will excel in their studies and go on to provide medical health services to people throughout Utah, the United States, and the world.”
About Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine
Located in Provo, Utah, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) offers an innovative and unique approach to medical education. Noorda-COM provides 21st-century medical students a curricular model blending active, small group learning with advanced laboratory experiences and research opportunities while also emphasizing school and life balance with a commitment to health and wellness. Noorda-COM focuses on preparing future residency-ready physicians committed to providing patient-centered healthcare. Noorda-COM is a private, proprietary institution. An independent governing Board of Trustees oversees Noorda-COM. The Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation granted Noorda-COM Pre-Accreditation status in December 2020. For more information, visit noordacom.org.
